THE UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
ASHLEY RICHARD SCHOLARSHIP, created by family and friends in her memory, is awarded each year to a deserving Gloucester High School senior who has participated in Junior ROTC. The student must demonstrate the leadership, citizenship and perseverance to strive to make things better. Qualified students must be accepted at an accredited school of continued learning. Donations: Ashley Richard Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.