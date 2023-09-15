GLOUCESTER COUNCIL ON AGING provides free rides to medical appointments for seniors needing this service, and volunteers are greatly needed. A mileage stipend is paid by the Friends of the Gloucester COA. Call 978-281-9765, ext. 14.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are being recruited by the nonprofit Care Dimensions for across the North Shore and Greater Boston. Volunteers play a vital role in providing care, companionship and compassion to patients. Volunteer experiences vary depending on the volunteer’s interests and abilities, and opportunities are developed to keep you close to home or work. Consider visiting with a patient, helping with office or clerical work, volunteering at a special event, and more. 1-888-283-1722.