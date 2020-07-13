WELLSPRING HOUSE: Wellspring House is looking for volunteers for its ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) and ALI (Adult Learning Initiative) programs. 978-281-3558.
VOLUNTEER DRIVERS are needed to transport elders to medical appointments for SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program. Drivers are needed throughout the North Shore. The volunteer’s commitment is flexible. The volunteer determines when and how often they can help. Call 978-281-1750, ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.