CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND was set up by Action Inc. to to give Cape Ann workers in the food and hospitality businesses and restaurants that closed during the coronavirus pandemic assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies. Donations may be made by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
VOLUNTEER DRIVERS are needed to transport elders to medical appointments for SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program. Drivers are needed throughout the North Shore. The volunteer’s commitment is flexible. The volunteer determines when and how often they can help. Call 978-281-1750, ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.