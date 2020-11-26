CAPE ANN KIDS HOLIDAY FUND — a joint effort of Action Inc., Pathways for Children, and Wellspring House Inc. — aims to raise $100,000 to purchase gift cards to give to families in need while supporting local businesses this holiday season. More information can found or donations made by visiting capeannkids.org. Donations will be accepted through Tuesday, Dec. 1.
MEALS ON WHEELS, a program of SeniorCare Inc., needs volunteer drivers to deliver noon-time meals to homebound seniors throughout the North Shore. Anyone interested in volunteering one or more mornings a week should call 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or visit www.seniorcareinc.org. Drivers pick up fully prepared and packaged hot meals the morning of each delivery.