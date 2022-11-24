FOSTER FAMILIES NEEDED: Dare Family Services, a private, nonprofit social services agency that specializes in providing intensive foster care to children and teens that have been abused or neglected, is recruiting foster parents in all areas to provide homes for local foster children. 978-750-0751. www.darefamily.org.
THE FRIENDS OF SEACOAST , is a group of volunteers who meet to provide meaningful ways for the residents of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to stay connected to both the inside and outside communities. Volunteers are always welcome. The Friends meets the second Tuesday of the month in the second-floor community room from 5 to 6 p.m. at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. in Gloucester. Activities are a direct result of the generosity of Cape Ann residents. Gifts are tax deductible and 100% goes to the Residents’ Activities Fund. Donations should be sent to the address above.