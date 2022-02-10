BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Beverly and Manchester, is seeking donations at this time or individuals may join its Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.
ROGER J. PARADY JR. SCHOLARSHIP will be awarded each year to a graduating student of Gloucester High School who has been accepted by Salem State University, and is pursuing a career in the field of education. Parady was proud to have graduated from Salem State which prepared him to become a successful and dedicated teacher of history for more than 33 years. Donations: Roger J. Parady Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.