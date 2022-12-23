LISA BETH CURCURU SCHOLARSHIP: A memorial scholarship has been established to remember Lisa Beth Curcuru. All proceeds go directly to an annual scholarship awarded to a Gloucester High School student. Send donations to: Lisa Beth Curcuru Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
MAB COMMUNITY SERVICES: Donate your old car to MAB Community Services, formerly the Massachusetts Association for the Blind, which provides services and programs to the blind and vision-impaired community of Massachusetts. Free tow and quick pickup are available. Old cars, boats, trailers, campers, motorcycles, Jet Skis and snowmobiles may be donated. 1-888-613-2777.