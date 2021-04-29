LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates the Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
CHEBACCO LAKE & WATERSHED ASSOCIATION is seeking new board members. This involves one meeting a month and little time to help with projects. Sue McLaughlin may be contacted for information at 978-468-7715 or sjmclaughlin@verizon.net.