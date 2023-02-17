ASHLEY RICHARD SCHOLARSHIP, created by family and friends in her memory, is awarded each year to a deserving Gloucester High School senior who has participated in Junior ROTC. The student must demonstrate the leadership, citizenship and perseverance to strive to make things better. Qualified students must be accepted at an accredited school of continued learning. Donations: Ashley Richard Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
CAPE ANN ANIMAL AID, 4 Paws Lane, a no-kill, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding appropriate placement for adoptable animals, seeks donations of cleaning and office supplies, animal toys and treats, collars and leashes. CAAA also seeks volunteers to help care for the shelter dogs and cats and to help with special fundraising events. All volunteers must attend an orientation before starting. capeannanimalaid.org. 978-283-6055.