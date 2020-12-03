HOLIDAY MEAL BASKETS: A donation of $30 provides a turkey, potatoes, butternut squash, apples, stuffing, cranberry and more to a local family in need. Make checks payable to: The Open Door, and write “turkey” in the memo line. 28 Emerson Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930. To donate online or for more information please visit www.foodpantry.org.
PATHWAYS’ Family Enrichment Program, 29 Emerson Ave., seeks men and women to volunteer as parent mentors. The program has been running for 20 years, serving parents of Cape Ann who are experiencing stress or isolation. Volunteers are matched with parents, beginning year-long mentorships. Contact Hailey Granger at 978-281-2400, ext. 5381, or hgranger@pw4c.org.