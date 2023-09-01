CAPE ANNERS WANTED who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors at the only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann, The visitors center is run by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization. Days and hours are flexible. Call 978-283-1601.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.