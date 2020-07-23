ADDISON GILBERT SOCIETY HEALTHCARE EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND was created by Addison Gilbert Hospital to support its emergency department and house workers in quarantine. Rockport High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society is raising money for the fund. Tax-deductible donations may be made at gofundme.com/f/rhs-national-honor-society-covid-fundraiser.
VISITOR CENTER VOLUNTEERS are sought by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization which runs the only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann. It is looking for residents who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors. Days and hours are flexible. Call the Chamber at 978-283-1601.