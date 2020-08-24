CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
THE CULTURAL CENTER AT ROCKY NECK, 6 Wonson St., seeks volunteers for music programming, gallery sitting, marketing, exhibitions committee, special events and social media. Anyone who has two to eight hours a month to give, are interested in one-time events or being involved on an ongoing basis are welcome. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Brenda Malloy at 978-559-1709 or BrendaMalloy@hotmail.com for more information.