CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
VOLUNTEER SHOPPERS AND VISITORS are needed by the Rose Baker Senior Center and the Council on Aging (COA) to provide weekly shopping and home visits to home-bound elders. The Gloucester COA has many other volunteer opportunities also available. 978-281-9765, ext. 14.