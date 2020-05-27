ADDISON GILBERT SOCIETY HEALTHCARE EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND was created by Addison Gilbert Hospital to support its emergency department and house workers in quarantine. Rockport High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society is raising money for the fund. Tax-deductible donations may be made at gofundme.com/f/rhs-national-honor-society-covid-fundraiser.
MANCHESTER HISTORICAL MUSEUM seeks volunteers to greet people at the front desk, be docents, help with its inventory database, and join its events and hospitality team. Email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
ROAD TO RECOVERY program of the American Cancer Society needs volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Drivers use their own vehicles. Schedule is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. 1-800-ACS-2345. www.cancer.org.