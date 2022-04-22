CHARLIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP: The family of Charlie Thomas has established a scholarship in his memory to be awarded each year to a graduating Gloucester High School student. Charlie Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was devoted to his profession and enjoyed teaching students not only in the classroom, but also through extracurricular activities and sports. Students planning a career in education will be given preference. Donations: Charlie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Thomas, 90 Langsford St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates The Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.