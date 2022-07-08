PATHWAYS FOR CHILDREN needs volunteers to help out, either for one time only or on a weekly basis, working with support staff in the classroom, sharing a special interest or skill or assisting with homework. Pathways has opportunities working with all ages, beginning with infants and toddlers in the Young Families Initiative, Head Start preschool program, and School-Age Care, which provides after-school programs for children up to age 12. There are also some opportunities available outside the classroom. 978-281-2400, ext. 320. Email dfoster@pw4c.org.
PAUL W. LANDRY ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIP FUND is welcoming contributions from the community. This scholarship created in Landry’s memory awards a senior Gloucester High student $750 toward educational expenses following high school. The student must have participated in a varsity sport during high school, demonstrating excellent sportsmanship while maintaining good academic standing. Community service helping others is also a consideration. Contributions may be made to Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship, C/O Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester, MA 01930.