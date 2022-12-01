GLOUCESTER COUNCIL ON AGING provides free rides to medical appointments for seniors needing this service, and volunteers are greatly needed. A mileage stipend is paid by the Friends of the Gloucester Council on Aging. Call 978-281-9765, ext. 14.
ELDER SERVICES: AgeSpan, with offices in Danvers and Lawrence, seeks volunteers to help older adults stay independent and socially connected in their homes. To learn about volunteer opportunities, contact 800-892-0980 or email volunteers@agepsan.org or visit www.agespan.org.