ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND has been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. To donate or find information visit www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
WATER QUALITY TESTERS are needed by the Ipswich River Watershed Association, which received a grant to study water quality at the inlets and outlets of area ponds and lakes. Testing will be done once a month from March to December. Sue McLaughlin may be contacted for information at 978-468-7715 or sjmclaughlin@verizon.net.