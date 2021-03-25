MEALS ON WHEELS, delivering healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. The program, run by SeniorCare Inc., is also seeking volunteer drivers; interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.
WATER QUALITY TESTERS are needed by the Ipswich River Watershed Association, which received a grant to study water quality at the inlets and outlets of area ponds and lakes. Testing will be done once a month from March to December. Sue McLaughlin may be contacted for information at 978-468-7715 or sjmclaughlin@verizon.net.