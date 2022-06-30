MEALS ON WHEELS, a program of SeniorCare Inc., needs volunteer drivers to deliver noon-time meals to homebound seniors throughout the North Shore. Anyone interested in volunteering one or more mornings a week should call 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or visit www.seniorcareinc.org. Drivers pick up fully prepared and packaged hot meals the morning of each delivery.
VNA CARE, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization, needs volunteers to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision, and support are provided. 781-569-2811. www.vnacare.org.