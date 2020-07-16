THE UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
SOCIAL DAY CARE PROGRAM of the Gloucester Council on Aging is looking for enthusiastic, responsible volunteers to assist the program coordinator with activities for seniors. Shifts are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 978-281-9765, ext. 20.
VOLUNTEER KNITTERS knit and crochet items for veterans and other needy groups as part of the Council on Aging knitting and crochet group at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome to join the group when it meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Materials are provided. Call 978-281-9765.