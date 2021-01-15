BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Beverly and Manchester, is accepting individual donations or monthly donations by joining its Circle of Hope. More information on the nonprofit's work is available by visiting www.beverlybootstraps.org.
ROAD TO RECOVERY program of the American Cancer Society needs volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Drivers use their own vehicles. Schedule is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. 1-800-ACS-2345. www.cancer.org.