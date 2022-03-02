WELLSPRING HOUSE runs a family shelter in Gloucester, offers job training coursework, financial guidance and employment support. If community members want to volunteer or donate goods, they may contact Wellspring at 978-281-3558, ext. 300. Donations may be made at www.wellspringhouse.org.
TRANSCRIPTION VOLUNTEERS: In 1895 a man named Dolliver traveled around Gloucester and wrote in cursive the words carved on the tombstones. The Gloucester Cemeteries Committee is working on a transcription project that will digitize Dolliver’s work, but needs volunteers to help decipher these handwritten historical documents, which will eventually be accessible online. For more information, visit www.sites.google.com/view/volunteer-local-history/home.