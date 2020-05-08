BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Manchester and Beverly, is seeking donations for its food pantry or join the Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Bootstraps, due to the growing health concerns, has canceled its Boots and Bloom Gala fundraiser and is working out details for a virtual gala with an online auction. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.
CAPE ANNERS WANTED who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors at only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann, The visitors center is run by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization. Days and hours are flexible. Call the chamber at 978-283-1601.