MELANOMA EDUCATION FOUNDATION seeks volunteers to help raise melanoma awareness. Volunteers should preferably have two or more weekdays per month available and be willing to plan and organize fundraising events in their area in memory of a loved one or friend whose life was lost to melanoma. Examples of fundraisers are races, raffles, dinners and auctions. 1-800-259-1633. Email MEF@skincheck.org. www.skincheck.org.
PATHWAYS FOR CHILDREN needs volunteers to help out, either for one time only or on a weekly basis, working with support staff in the classroom, sharing a special interest or skill or assisting with homework. Pathways has opportunities working with all ages, beginning with infants and toddlers in the Young Families Initiative, Head Start preschool program, and School-Age Care, which provides after-school programs for children up to age 12. There are also some opportunities available outside the classroom. 978-281-2400, ext. 320. Email dfoster@pw4c.org.