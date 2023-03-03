GLOUCESTER ADVENTURE Inc., a nonprofit maritime historic preservation and educational organization, is seeking volunteers for its 2023 sailing season aboard the schooner Adventure. Volunteers are needed in these areas: sailing crew, administration, education, docents, and shipboard maintenance. No experience necessary. Email volunteer@schooner-adventure.org. 978-281-8079.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are being recruited by the nonprofit Care Dimensions for across the North Shore and Greater Boston. Volunteers play a vital role in providing care, companionship and compassion to patients. Volunteer experiences vary depending on the volunteer’s interests and abilities, and opportunities are developed to keep you close to home or work. Consider visiting with a patient, helping with office or clerical work, volunteering at a special event, and more. 1-888-283-1722.