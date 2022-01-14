CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
MONEY MANAGEMENT VOLUNTEERS: are sought by SeniorCare Inc. for its Massachusetts Money Management Program, to help low-income seniors and people with disabilities manage their daily finances, such as bill paying, reconciling bank statements, and budgeting. Volunteers typically serve four to six hours per month. After initial training, bimonthly training is provided, and a year’s commitment is asked. Visit www.seniorcareinc.org, or call 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050.