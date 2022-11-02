ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND had been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. More information is available at www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
MEALS ON WHEELS, run by SeniorCare Inc., delivers healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore. It is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. Volunteer drivers are needed, especially in Gloucester; interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.