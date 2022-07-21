ROBERT K. MULLOY SCHOLARSHIP fund has been established for a Manchester Essex Regional High School senior who exhibits Rob’s strength of character, positive attitude, vibrant personality, strong academic performance, sense of humor and athletic excellence. Donations: Manchester Education Fund, f/b/o Robert K. Mulloy Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, Attn: Gail Ramos, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
ROCKPORT EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, a nonprofit corporation, raises money from private sources to improve and enrich the Rockport educational system. Donations are used to support projects in the schools for which there are insufficient funding. Donations: Educational Foundation for Rockport, c/o Superintendent’s Office, 24 Jerden’s Lane, Rockport, MA 01966; or www.rockportedfoundation.org.