ADDISON GILBERT SOCIETY HEALTHCARE EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND was created by Addison Gilbert Hospital to support its emergency department and house workers in quarantine. Rockport High School's chapter of the National Honor Society is raising money for the fund. Tax-deductible donations may be made at gofundme.com/f/rhs-national-honor-society-covid-fundraiser.
DAVID L. BENJAMIN MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP is accepting donations. The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Gloucester High School senior who is active in the instrumental or vocal music programs at GHS. Donations: David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship, c/o Maureen Klopotoski, 169R Magnolia Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.