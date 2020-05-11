CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
PAUL W. LANDRY ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIP is welcoming contributions. This memorial scholarship was created to award a senior Gloucester High School student $750 toward further educational expenses following high school. The student must have participated in a varsity sport during high school while demonstrating excellent sportsmanship and maintaining good academic standing. Community service is also a consideration. Contributions may be made to Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship, C/O Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.