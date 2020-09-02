MEALS ON WHEELS, a program of SeniorCare Inc. which delivers healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. Volunteer drivers are needed; interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.
GLOUCESTER ADVENTURE INC., a nonprofit maritime historic preservation and educational organization, is seeking volunteers for its 2021 sailing season aboard the schooner Adventure. Volunteers are needed in these areas: sailing crew, administration, education, docents, and shipboard maintenance. No experience necessary. Email volunteer@schooner-adventure.org. 978-281-8079.