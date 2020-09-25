LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates the Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
MAGNOLIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Historically-minded volunteers are needed to help with digitizing the collection, filing, helping with grants and other related work. Someone with computer experience would also be a big help. 978-290-3005.