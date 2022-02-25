MEALS ON WHEELS delivers healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore and is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. SeniorCare Inc. runs the program; and volunteer drivers are needed; interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.
VISITOR CENTER VOLUNTEERS are sought by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization which runs the only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann. It is looking for residents who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors. Days and hours are flexible. Call the chamber at 978-283-1601.