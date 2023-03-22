JOHN W. ORLANDO SCHOLARSHIP in memory of a teacher who was a mentor and friend to countless students during his many years as a carpentry teacher at Gloucester High School’s vocational school. A native of Gloucester, Orlando was a fixture around town, especially on the Boulevard where no one passed by without a greeting and a kind word. A $500 scholarship in Orlando’s name will be awarded to a graduating senior accepted at a college of higher education or an accredited technical school. Donations: John W. Orlando Scholarship Fund, c/o Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
VNA CARE, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization, needs volunteers to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision, and support are provided. 781-569-2811. www.vnacare.org.