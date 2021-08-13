ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND has been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. To donate or find information visit www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
SWEET STITCHES, a group that sews dresses out of fabric and pillowcases for Little Dresses for Africa and makes shorts and bags out of T-shirts, welcomes sewers of all levels. People are also needed to help with placing accessories. Sweet Stitches meets at the Gloucester United Church on the first and third Sunday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call Julie Kesterson at 978-290-9312 or visit Little Dresses for Africa/Gloucester, Ma. on Facebook.