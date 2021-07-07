THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, is pushing an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS are needed by RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore seeks volunteer medical transportation drivers. SeniorCare is in need of volunteers from Gloucester and Rockport for local and out-of-town appointments. Volunteers choose when and how often they drive. Drivers are compensated. 978-281-1750.