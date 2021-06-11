GLOUCESTER PLANT COMMITTEE seeks volunteer gardeners to help care for public spaces in Gloucester. No experience necessary. Committee meets Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at perennials gardens on Stacy Boulevard, near Fishermen’s Wives Memorial. Gardening begins mid-April. Email Susan Kelly at susan@generousgardeners.org.
ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND has been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. To donate or find information visit www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.