CAPE ANN ANIMAL AID, 4 Paws Lane, a no-kill, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding appropriate placement for adoptable animals, seeks donations of cleaning and office supplies, animal toys and treats, collars and leashes. CAAA also seeks volunteers to help care for the shelter dogs and cats and to help with special fundraising events. All volunteers must attend an orientation before starting. capeannanimalaid.org. 978-283-6055.
LINDA WIEDITZ SCHOLARSHIP FUND is accepting donations. A scholarship, given in memory of the much beloved music teacher in the Rockport Public Schools, is presented at the Rockport High School graduation each year to one or more graduates pursuing music studies in higher education. Donations: Linda Wieditz Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 191, Rockport, MA 01966.