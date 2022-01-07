MEALS ON WHEELS, a program of SeniorCare Inc., needs volunteer drivers to deliver noon-time meals to homebound seniors throughout the North Shore. Anyone interested in volunteering one or more mornings a week should call 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or visit www.seniorcareinc.org. Drivers pick up fully prepared and packaged hot meals the morning of each delivery.
LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates The Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.