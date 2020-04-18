CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
ACTION INC.’s ADULT EDUCATION program is looking for a volunteer or intern to help tutor students preparing for the writing test for their HiSET (High School Equivalency Test, formerly known as GED). If you are interested in becoming a writing tutor, please contact Michele Ameno, mameno@actioninc.org, 978-282-1000 x130
