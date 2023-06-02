CHARLIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP has been established to be awarded each year to a graduating Gloucester High School student. Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was devoted to his profession and enjoyed teaching students not only in the classroom, but also through extracurricular activities and sports. Students planning a career in education will be given preference. Donations: Charlie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Thomas, 90 Langsford St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
FOSTER FAMILIES NEEDED are needed in all areas by Dare Family Services, a private, nonprofit social services agency that specializes in providing intensive foster care to children and teens that have been abused or neglected. 978-750-0751. www.darefamily.org.