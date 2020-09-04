SAINT VINCENT de PAUL SOCIETY is a service organization in the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport that provides food, clothing, and financial assistance to families in need. Right now, the Saint Vincent de Paul is in urgent need of monetary donations or gift card donations from a local grocery store. You can drop your donation through the mail slot at the parish office or mail it to Saint Vincent de Paul Society, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
ELDER SERVICES: North Shore Elder Services, 300 Rosewood Drive, Danvers, seeks volunteers to help homebound seniors stay independent and socially connected. 978-624-2288. Email volunteer@nselder.org. www.nselder.org.