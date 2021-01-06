MEALS ON WHEELS, a program of SeniorCare Inc., needs volunteer drivers to deliver noon-time meals to homebound seniors throughout the North Shore. Anyone interested in volunteering one or more mornings a week should call 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or visit www.seniorcareinc.org. Drivers pick up fully prepared and packaged hot meals the morning of each delivery.
ROBERT K. MULLOY SCHOLARSHIP fund has been established for a Manchester Essex Regional High School senior who exhibits Rob’s strength of character, positive attitude, vibrant personality, strong academic performance, sense of humor and athletic excellence. Donations: Manchester Education Fund, f/b/o Robert K. Mulloy Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, Attn: Gail Ramos, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.