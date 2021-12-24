BELL RINGERS are needed for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. You can work in teams of two or more, or independently. A chorus or musician is welcome to bring their talent to the ringing. All donations stay right here on Cape Ann. Anyone wishing to sign up for one or more shifts can contact at The Gloucester House at 978-283-1812 and ask for Sandra or Gina.
THE UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has also a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.