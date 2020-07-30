SCHOOL RESPONSE FUND has been created by the Gloucester Education Foundation to provide flexible support as the COVID-19 pandemic has left Gloucester’s schools with unforeseen challenges, additional student support needs, increased expenses, and urgent needs for technology, supplies and resources to prepare for the coming school year. These include tutoring to help students rebound from learning loss during school closure, and resources to meet student and family social-emotional needs in the wake of the pandemic. Additional technology and supplies for learning at home may also be needed if remote learning continues. Donations may be online at www.thinkthebest.org to GEF’s School Response Fund.
ADDISON GILBERT HOSPITAL in Gloucester seeks applicants to join its team of enthusiastic and professional volunteers. The Emergency Department, Surgical Day Care Unit and Adult Unit need volunteers to give directions, assist with activities, transport patients within the hospital, and help serve refreshments. Opportunities are also available for clerical assistance and sales positions in the gift shop for morning, afternoon and evening shifts. Training, free parking and meal vouchers for the hospital’s cafe are provided. 978-922-3000, ext. 2307.