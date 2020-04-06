CAPE ANN ANIMAL AID’s Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter is temporarily closed until further notice due to the continued heightened concern about COVID-19. Please know the animals are being cared for as many volunteers and members of the public have opened up their homes to a foster pet or two or more. Keep up with CAAA on its 4 Paws Blog and on social media to stay up to date on shelter operations during COVID-19,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color including stories from its foster families and how you can help shelter pets — and your own pets — during the crisis. Donations may be made to www.capeannanimalaid.org
LISA SPARACO SCHOLARSHIP is accepting donations. The scholarship in memory of Lisa Sparaco, who was killed in a drunken driving accident, will be given to an Ipswich High School senior who needs assistance to attend college. Donations: Lisa Sparaco Scholarship Fund, c/o First National Bank of Ipswich, Attn: Jenny, 31 Market St., Ipswich, MA 01938.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.