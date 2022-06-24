MANCHESTER PUBLIC LIBRARY depends on volunteers to keep up with a busy schedule. Shelving books, processing materials, data entry, homework center coach, are just some of the tasks performed by volunteers. If you have an hour or two a week consider joining the library community. 978-526-7711.
VOLUNTEER KNITTERS knit and crochet items for veterans and other needy groups as part of the Council on Aging knitting and crochet group at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome to join the group when it meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Materials are provided. Call 978-281-9765.